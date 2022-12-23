Bucs Tristan Wirfs Third OL in Franchise History to Earn Multiple Pro Bowl Selections

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to recapture their winning spirit, their young right tackle has continued to be one of the best at his position.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs has been arguably the best draft pick of Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht's tenure with the franchise.

And in his third season, Wirfs has been announced on the Pro Bowl roster for the second-straight year.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Playoffs Update

"Over the past three seasons since Wirfs was drafted, the Buccaneers led the league in sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.1%)," the Bucs said via press release. "While also recording the most games without giving up a sack during that span (14).

"Wirfs becomes the third offensive lineman to receive multiple Pro Bowl selections while with Tampa Bay, joining Tony Mayberry (three) and Davin Joseph (two). He is the only one of the group to be selected multiple times in the player's first three career seasons."

The Buccaneers also had four players named as alternates.

Quarterback Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are both first alternates while guard Shaq Mason, kicker Ryan Succop, nose tackle Vita Vea, and linebacker Devin White are others.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts beat out Brady, as did Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles On Ryan Jensen

Quandre Diggs of the Seahawks is the lone free safety on the NFC Roster while strong safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals is the starter at his position, while Talanoa Hufanga of the San Francisco 49ers serves as the backup in the group.

Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen is the only rookie to land on the NFC roster this season, and New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is the only rookie for the AFC.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook