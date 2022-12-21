Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?

In spite of everything, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a direct path towards the NFL Playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th.

Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming from a monumental second-half collapse, Tampa Bay has now surrendered more than 30 points in back-to-back weeks.

Out of it all, the Buccaneers have a 6-8 record, and a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs.

You read that right.

If quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs can defeat Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, then that number will climb to 81 percent before anything else in the NFC South factors in.

But the division will play its part, as always.

Lately, the rest of the NFC South has played the role of carrying Tampa Bay to the top of the division by continuously losing their own games, ensuring they don't threaten to take over the top spot in the NFL's worst division.

This week, if the Carolina Panthers (vs. Detroit Lions), New Orleans Saints (at Cleveland Browns), and Atlanta Falcons (at Baltimore Ravens) all lose, then the Buccaneers' chances of earning a playoff spot climb above 90 percent.

The same result happens if the Saints are the only other NFC South team to win their contest.

If Atlanta alone wins their game, Tampa Bay's chances move to 87 percent.

And if Carolina is the only other NFC South winner, the Buccaneers' chances actually fall to 72 percent.

So, obviously, Bucs fans are also Lions fans this weekend.

If Tampa Bay fails to take care of business in Arizona, and the Panthers beat Detroit, then those two get about as 50/50 as it comes with a matchup against each other coming the following week.

But there's a scenario for the Buccaneers to clinch the NFC South next weekend with Carolina visits Raymond James Stadium.

Of course, there's also a scenario where the Bucs are eliminated from playoff contention next weekend as well.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



