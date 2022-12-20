Todd Bowles Expects Veteran Buccaneers Offensive Lineman to Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' right tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with an injury late in the team's week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. At first, the injury seemed devastating as Wirfs was rolled up on and caused many to believe that he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

However, it was more fortunate news for the Bucs as Wirfs' injury was confirmed as not being as serious as originally thought. Once evaluated, it was shown that Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain - an injury that takes anywhere from 3-4 weeks to recover.

Since the injury, Wirfs hasn't seen any action in the Bucs' last three games: a win against the Saints followed by two consecutive losses to the 49ers and Bengals. Now, nearing the end of the injury recovery timeline, it appears that Wirfs could have a chance to return to the field this upcoming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, didn't give much into whether Wirfs will indeed play this weekend, but he does sound optimistic that given this week of practice to try and work his way back to playing shape, Wirfs could give it a go this weekend. In Wirfs stead, the Bucs' offensive line hasn't looked like a complete mess, but it hasn't been the most consistent. Wirfs is one of the highest-graded tackles in the league this season and has been since he entered the league.

Getting Wirfs back would be a welcome sight for the Bucs as they only have three games remaining in the regular season - two of which come against NFC South opponents in order for them to claim the divisional playoff spot.

