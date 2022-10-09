LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) play at home for the third consecutive week as the team looks to avoid the longest losing streak in quarterback Tom Brady's NFL career. The Buccaneers will have to get it done against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2), who have won two straight, in an NFC South matchup. The winner will move into first place in the division.

READ MORE: Super Bowl Champion Visiting Bucs

While the Buccaneers have struggled over the last couple of weeks, there's an opportunity to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Tampa Bay will have wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage in the lineup against the Falcons. The defense has an easier matchup than once anticipated with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts not available for Atlanta.

Brady has never lost to the Falcons in the regular season or playoffs. He'll try to continue that streak on Sunday afternoon.

BucsGameday will be providing live updates throughout the day on BucsGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Julio Jones, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, tight end Cameron Brate, safety Logan Ryan, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are inactive for Tampa Bay today. That means rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum will be making his NFL debut.

— Tight end Kyle Pitts, outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt are inactive for Atlanta. Pitts missed all of practice last week as he sits out the first game of his young career.

READ MORE: How to Watch Buccaneers vs Falcons

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook