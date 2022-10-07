How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Staff Score Predictions - Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers lead the series against the Falcons, 29-28. Tampa Bay has won four straight meetings in the rivalry since quarterback Tom Brady signed with the franchise in 2020. Brady is 10-0 against Atlanta during his NFL career.

Sunday's contest will dictate who takes first place in the NFC South race for the season about a quarter of the way complete.

In addition to sticking with BucsGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Game Information: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Tampa Bay (2-2, 1-0 NFC South) vs. Atlanta (2-2, 0-1 NFC South)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. est

Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

TV/Streaming: FOX, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Davis, Analyst Daryl Johnston, Reporter Pam Oliver

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 225

Radio: TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station (Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives)

SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM

BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM

SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM

*Some information courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money Line: Tampa Bay (-460), Atlanta (+370)

Spread: Tampa Bay -10 (-108), Atlanta +10 (-112)

Over/Under: Over 46 (-112), Under 46 (-108)

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team following first loss of the season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook