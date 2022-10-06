Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver Visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the top free agents still out there is taking a visit to Tampa Bay. According to current Buffalo Bills’ LB Von Miller, current free agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr., is testing the waters for a return to football after his ACL year last season in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are apparently on that list.

There have been constant rumors on where OBJ would eventually land and Tampa Bay has been at the height of those conversations as he and Brady have a great relationship (even seen hugging/talking pregame of the Saints/Bucs game in Week 2) and the fact that Tampa is in need of help at the wide receiver position.

Which the injuries the Bucs have already dealt with at the position just four games into the season it would make a ton of sense for both sides.

The Bucs initially brought in veteran WR Cole Beasley, but he lasted all of two games before deciding to retire to spend more time with his family. With Beasley leaving, that opens up a spot on Tampa Bay’s roster - so why not fill that hole with a proven producer?

Before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last year, OBJ got out of Cleveland and landed with the Rams where, in just 8 games, he was able to rack up 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns. Now those numbers may not be jaw-dropping, but when you look at the weapons the Rams possessed OBJ did a fantastic job with few catches.

You could sit there and worry about re-injury and seeing a player coming off an injury like he can be worrisome. However, ACL repairs have come a long way and we have seen players bounce back extremely well from the injury in recent memory.

If the Bucs are able to make their case and bring in OBJ it would add depth to the WR position while fortifying one of the most lethal and talented wide receiver rooms in the country.

