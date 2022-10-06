Skip to main content

Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver Visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free agent WR, Odell Beckham Jr., is taking multiple visits according to ex-teammate Von Miller.

One of the top free agents still out there is taking a visit to Tampa Bay. According to current Buffalo Bills’ LB Von Miller, current free agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr., is testing the waters for a return to football after his ACL year last season in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are apparently on that list.

There have been constant rumors on where OBJ would eventually land and Tampa Bay has been at the height of those conversations as he and Brady have a great relationship (even seen hugging/talking pregame of the Saints/Bucs game in Week 2) and the fact that Tampa is in need of help at the wide receiver position.

READ MORE: Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

Which the injuries the Bucs have already dealt with at the position just four games into the season it would make a ton of sense for both sides.

The Bucs initially brought in veteran WR Cole Beasley, but he lasted all of two games before deciding to retire to spend more time with his family. With Beasley leaving, that opens up a spot on Tampa Bay’s roster - so why not fill that hole with a proven producer?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last year, OBJ got out of Cleveland and landed with the Rams where, in just 8 games, he was able to rack up 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns. Now those numbers may not be jaw-dropping, but when you look at the weapons the Rams possessed OBJ did a fantastic job with few catches.

Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game

You could sit there and worry about re-injury and seeing a player coming off an injury like he can be worrisome. However, ACL repairs have come a long way and we have seen players bounce back extremely well from the injury in recent memory.

If the Bucs are able to make their case and bring in OBJ it would add depth to the WR position while fortifying one of the most lethal and talented wide receiver rooms in the country.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19168728
News

Tom Brady misses Wednesday's practice due to multiple injuries

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19167775
News

Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_18904210
News

Todd Bowles Not Seen at Buccaneers Practice Wednesday

By Collin Haalboom
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White celebrates during his team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
News

Progress Report: Which Buccaneers are Making the Grade Through One Quarter?

By David Harrison
USATSI_18985425
News

Buccaneers projected to draft trending quarterback in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19168046
News

Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen likely headed for divorce

By Caleb Skinner
188D42C7-7E8B-4819-A416-33C6ACCABFEB
News

Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Collin Haalboom
98555532-4936-41CC-94A6-54E39C9AE336
Gameday

Kansas City Gives Tampa Bay Second Consecutive Home Loss of the 2022 Season

By Caleb Skinner