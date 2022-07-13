New Team Emerges for Buccaneers Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

After the signing of veteran DT Akiem Hicks, it became obvious that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were moving on from Ndamukong Suh after three productive seasons with the team. This became even more evident when Suh was a guest host on NFL Live and said that he does not see himself returning to play for the Bucs.

There has been much speculation on where the veteran interior defensive lineman may end up with a large portion hinting at Suh heading to either the Cleveland Browns or Las Vegas Raiders. However, it appears that Suh's chances of finding a home for the upcoming season is dwindling.

According to Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland, the Browns have moved out of the picture of landing Suh while the Raiders maintain interest. The shocking thing, according to the report, is that the Minnesota Vikings have entered the picture as a possible landing spot for Suh.

Suh seems to be open to playing for the Raiders as he has expressed via his Twitter page:

However, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders indeed share the same feelings. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "the Raiders aren’t as keen on the idea as Suh is." His full statement can be found here.

The Raiders have more salary cap to work with compared to the Vikings, which could make them the ultimate companion with Suh. Both teams do have the space to fit a contract with Suh in especially if he is willing to come down from his most recent contract with the Bucs of $9 million a year. With the trajectory of his career nearing the end I expect Suh to definitely have to take a pay cut to remain in the NFL.

Suh is still an NFL-caliber defensive tackle, but he is not as disruptive as he was earlier in his career. He should be looking to join a contender with a deep defensive line with stars across it. It seems like the Raiders and Vikings both know this as well. Whichever team Suh does land on the Bucs will be grateful for his time in Tampa Bay while helping them to a Super Bowl victory just two seasons ago.

