Chemistry progressing between Julio Jones and Tom Brady

There are less than 100 hours remaining until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2022 campaign on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The team has its eyes on a second Super Bowl in three years despite former head coach Bruce Arians stepping down, drama around quarterback Tom Brady, and injuries up-front. Regardless, the Buccaneers hold one of the most talented rosters in the league and the system won't change much with Todd Bowles shifting from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Injuries plagued Tampa Bay in 2021 as stars, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Chris Godwin, both missed time. The Buccaneers made it a point of emphasis to add increased depth over the offseason which culminated in the team signing two former Atlanta Falcons' wide receivers, Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

It's been just over a month since Jones officially joined the Buccaneers. During that period, Brady was away from the team for 11 days on an excused absence. Over the last few weeks, the two have been getting on the same page.

“It’s just all about getting live game reps,” Jones said. “I feel like we’re on the same page, quarterback and receiver. I think it’s more so when you get in the game, how you adjust, because I feel like you’re going to get different looks and things like that. Unscouted looks when you get into a game. And then, as long as we’re seeing the same thing through one set of lenses, I think that’s always important. The biggest thing for us is to keep communicating and hopefully, I’m seeing what he’s seeing, he’s seeing what I’m seeing.”

With the offseason additions, Tampa Bay has four wide receivers who can take the top off of defenses; Jones, Gage, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. Veterans Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman, along with second-year wide out Jaelon Darden will fill in the gaps. Behind the arm of Brady, the Buccaneers' passing attack is in a very good position entering the season.

“I think the biggest thing for our room is that we don’t have guys that are selfish,” Jones said. “That’s a big part of it. Everybody in our room can be a number one receiver, can beat one-on-one matchups and take over a game. I just think the team camaraderie that we have and the brotherhood that we have in our room, that we want each other to go out there and excel. Regardless of if it’s me making a play, Mike [Evans], CG [Chris Godwin], Russ [Gage], JD [Jaelon Darden], it doesn’t matter. Whoever is up, we feel like everybody can go out there and make a play. We expect that and everybody should expect that out of themselves as well.”

The 12-year pro has been working himself into shape since signing with Tampa Bay on July 27. Known for his speed and shiftiness as a route-runner, Jones is preparing himself to play a lot of football after appearing in just 19 games over the last two years in Atlanta and Tennessee. Prior to that, he played in 13 or more games in eight of his first nine years in the league.

“For me, how I look at the game plan, it’s really more about me preparing myself to get ready and go out there and play four and five quarters of football,” Jones said. “I think for us receivers, these guys got to cover us, we don’t have to cover them. We look at tendencies and things like that, but when we get in the game, it’s different.

“We just have to see what the defense is going to give us and take it. People have game plans and sometimes they go out the window, sometimes they try to stick to them. But with the guys we have, we want to try to make defensive coordinators change their game plan.”

Jones has recorded 879 catches for 13,330 yards with 61 touchdowns during his career. He's broken the triple digit mark for receiving yards in a game 59 times and holds seven 1,000+ yard seasons under his belt.

