Chris Godwin Passes Bucs' Legend in Record Books

Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.

This past Christmas Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Godwin was once again one of Brady's most targeted skill players as he was targeted 10 times resulting in 8 catches for 63 yards. The stat sheet might not be overwhelming, but Godwin was able to collect another milestone as he surpassed former Bucs' legend and running back James Wilder for second place on the team's career receptions list.

Now at 431 catches as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Godwin only sits behind Mike Evans as the leading receptions receiver in franchise history. At 431 receptions, Godwin is 242 catches away (as of now) from catching his fellow teammate and the best part about it is that Godwin has played in 3 seasons less than Evans. If Godwin stays on his current path, he will pass Evans in the same amount of time that Evans has played with the Buccaneers. However, Evans is set to remain a Buccaneer for the foreseeable future so he will be able to extend his receptions count even as Godwin tries to track him down.

