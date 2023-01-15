Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Doesn't Know Who Chris Godwin Is

Hopefully, the Cowboys' coaching staff is more familiar with Chris Godwin than their owner, president, and general manager is.

As far as NFL owners go, Jerry Jones is in a class of his own.

Not because he's the best owner, but because his hands-on approach in dealing with his team, and the media is extremely unconventional. If Jerry Jones has an opinion, you're going to hear about it. And not from media reports coming from behind closed doors, but because more often than not, he's going to address it directly.

And sometimes, in doing so, he opens himself up to criticism.

In a recent interview discussing the Cowboys' playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry Jones (Owner, President, and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys) was asked about Buccaneers' wide receiver, Chris Godwin. For anyone listening, it didn't take long to realize that Jones clearly has no idea who Chris Godwin is.

The interviewer came right out with the topic he wanted to discuss, which was Chris Godwin. "Jerry, yesterday we decided we're most concerned with Chris Godwin taking over this game on Monday Night. Talk about it."

This was Jones' response:

"We've got to get him out there. Him and others. At the right time. When you've got Brady at quarterback, we've got to have the right plan to put him up there. But I know what Chris Godwin is, and the coaches know what he is as far as his capabilities are concerned. And if he's in the right spot, Chris Godwin can be a real difference maker. He can create a turnover."

It's a pretty convoluted response by Jones, who based on his response, isn't very clear on who the interviewer is referring to when he asks him about Chris Godwin.

I think the most likely cause for the mix-up by Jones is the fact that Dallas has a reserve cornerback named C.J. Goodwin. If you apply his response to that player, it makes a little more sense.

Still, the idea that Jerry Jones isn't fully clear about who Chris Godwin is, is surprising... even for Jones. The Bucs' receiver has 104 receptions, and over 1,000 receiving yards for the Buccaneers this season, despite suffering a torn ACL/MCL in Week 15 last year.

It isn't like Godwin has come out of nowhere either. He was a pro bowler in 2020, he signed a 3-year, $60M contract this past offseason, and has been an emerging star, and standout receiver over the course of his 6 seasons in the league.

Despite Jerry Jones' lack of familiarity with his team's playoff opponent, I assure you that Cowboys' defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is very clear on who Chris Godwin is, and how dangerous he can be if not accounted for.

