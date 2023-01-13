Tom Brady Responds to Rumors Linking Him to Raiders, Dolphins

During his post-practice press conference, Brady responded to reports linking him to other teams outside of the Buccaneers.

The never-ending rumors and reports on what Tom Brady will do following this season continues even into the playoffs. Brady is set to become a free agent for just the second time in his career and ever since his retirement, then unretirement, the speculation regarding the next steps in his life have been under a constant microscope.

Throughout the season, teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been thrown around as teams that either have interest in Brady or that Brady has interest in.

With every rumor/report that comes out Brady has maintained his position that he is happy here in Tampa Bay and that his main goal is to try and win another Super Bowl with this team. That might be his mindset as of now, but that most likely will quickly switch once the Buccaneers' season comes to an end.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt Moved to Tears During Tribute Video from Tom Brady and Others

During Friday's post-practice press conference, Brady was once again asked how he responds to rumors about other teams while he is trying to "lock in" now that it is playoff time.

Brady knows these questions all too well and brushed it off by giving his usual, "I come to work everyday and just want to do my job."

Brady does his job so well that here we are again speculating about what his future plans are after the season when the season hasn't even ended yet. One has to believe that he is sick of getting these type of questions, but unfortunately they are going to continue until everyone knows what Brady is thinking and what his ultimate decision will be.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Will Wear Bad Luck Jerseys Against Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook