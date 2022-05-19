Did Tom Brady just share why he wanted to come back to Buccaneers?

Hertz, the rental car company, has reached an exclusive agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be a partner to "bring new and engaging experiences to football fans," according to a tweet announcing the deal.

So, what does this mean? Simply put, every time you rent a car from a company other than Hertz, you're helping the Bucs lose.

Just kidding.

"The integrated alliance will introduce various programs and special gameday experiences for Hertz customers and Buccaneers fans," according to the Buccaneers' website. "The centerpiece feature will include the Hertz 'Let's Go Lounge' – an exclusive VIP gameday experience for select customers including premium branded parking, pregame hospitality, luxury suite access & team merchandise. Plans include additional promotional support by the team for the "Hertz. Let's Go!" campaign featuring Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady."

Brady's personality has become bigger and more exposed since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, and the most recent ad spot featuring the quarterback is another example of just that.

The ad has everything you could want. Star power with Tom Brady center frame to open the spot, relatability - because who couldn't use a vacation, and the reactions of the actors on set are spot on with probably 90 percent of Bucs fans, and humor.

As commercials go, it's up there.

Not quite Geico Raccoons or Allstate Mayhem levels, but certainly an ad you can enjoy.

For those worried Brady may not be able to hold his own in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports when his playing days are over, if his commercial presence is any indication for comparison then his future is much brighter than some other NFL quarterbacks we've seen jump into media.

Looking at you Drew Brees - although, I don't know if anyone could have made "Live your bet life", actually work. I mean, what is that?

In what is likely to be the last year for Brady in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take as much of him as they can get.

Clearly, their partners are benefitting as well.

