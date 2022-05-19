Skip to main content

Buccaneers Will Face Seven Top 10 NFL Offenses in 2022

Another analytical reminder of just how hard Tampa Bay's schedule really is.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the NFL's fourth-best offense in the league according to NFL.com Cynthia Frelunds' player win share evaluation of all 32 teams. 

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

But they also have seven games on their 2022 schedule against offenses ranked in the Top 10 on the same list. 

"The Bucs had two key free-agent snags that created a ton of value," Frelund wrote. "Russell Gage is perfect for a team that led the NFL with an average of 6.7 yards per play in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs). And in the wake of Ali Marpet's abrupt retirement, getting Shaq Mason from the Patriots in exchange for a late-round pick was huge."

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Netflix Teaming Up

So the good news is Tampa Bay should have the firepower needed to keep themselves competitive in some of these games that are sure to be shootouts. 

Like contests against the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and twice against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints v Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

"No. 19 overall pick Trevor Penning is certainly not a 100 percent replacement for Terron Armstead, but the rookie at least gives New Orleans a viable option on the blind side," Frelund wrote about the Saints. "If the Saints can keep Jameis Winston upright, the former No. 1 overall pick can put up points with a collection of playmakers that includes running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry."

READ MORE: What Joe Burrow Said About Tom Brady

Tampa visits New Orleans in Week 2 and hosts the division rival in Week 13. 

Before visiting the Saints, the Buccaneers will visit the Cowboys who rank No. 8 on the list. 

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett tackles Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup

"Losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson will be difficult to overcome, but the sum of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard remains imposing," Frelund wrote about the Cowboys. 

Truth be told, I don't feel the level of competition Dallas could provide in 2022 will match the closer than expected outcome of their visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Still, this list is just one more reminder that Tom Brady didn't come back for your run-of-the-mill farewell tour.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_17384440
