Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Perhaps the best WR left on the free-agent market, Julio Jones still has yet to find a team. There are many teams out there that would make sense to go and get the 7x pro bowler and future hall of famer, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who have the 3rd best odds to land the wide receiver, via SportsLine oddsmakers:

Which team will sign Julio Jones?

Colts +300

Packers +400

Bucs +500

Bills +700

Patriots +700

Cowboys +800

Ravens +900

Chiefs +1000

Falcons +2000

Julio could team up with his former QB Matt Ryan, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts, or go to a Packers team that always seems to need help at the WR position, especially now that Davante Adams is no longer in Green Bay.

However, it would make a ton of sense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go after Jones.

The unknown of when star wide receiver Chris Godwin will return from his devastating ACL tear late last year is a huge reason why they should target Jones. Without Godwin, the Bucs' 2 starting WR will be Mike Evans and newly signed former Atlanta Falcon Russell Gage.

Not bad for a starting duo, but knowing the Bucs they would definitely want to have a more lethal method of attack when running three WR sets as they do so often.

The allure to play with Tom Brady should also help in acquiring Jones' services. It was reported earlier that Brady had even reached out to Jones about coming to Tampa Bay, "Come on down to the sunshine here in Tampa and let's be great together."

No matter what happens, I believe that Julio will find a home to play in this upcoming NFL season. What better place to be than in beautiful, sunny Tampa Bay with the greatest quarterback of all time.

