Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the 3rd best shot at landing veteran WR Julio Jones.

Perhaps the best WR left on the free-agent market, Julio Jones still has yet to find a team. There are many teams out there that would make sense to go and get the 7x pro bowler and future hall of famer, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who have the 3rd best odds to land the wide receiver, via SportsLine oddsmakers:

Which team will sign Julio Jones?

  • Colts +300
  • Packers +400
  • Bucs +500
  • Bills +700
  • Patriots +700
  • Cowboys +800
  • Ravens +900
  • Chiefs +1000
  • Falcons +2000

READ MORE: What Joe Burrow Said About Tom Brady

USATSI_17682828

Julio could team up with his former QB Matt Ryan, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts, or go to a Packers team that always seems to need help at the WR position, especially now that Davante Adams is no longer in Green Bay.

However, it would make a ton of sense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go after Jones. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The unknown of when star wide receiver Chris Godwin will return from his devastating ACL tear late last year is a huge reason why they should target Jones. Without Godwin, the Bucs' 2 starting WR will be Mike Evans and newly signed former Atlanta Falcon Russell Gage.

Not bad for a starting duo, but knowing the Bucs they would definitely want to have a more lethal method of attack when running three WR sets as they do so often.

USATSI_17298522 (1)

READ MORE: 3 teams in the mix for Ndamukong Suh

The allure to play with Tom Brady should also help in acquiring Jones' services. It was reported earlier that Brady had even reached out to Jones about coming to Tampa Bay, "Come on down to the sunshine here in Tampa and let's be great together."

No matter what happens, I believe that Julio will find a home to play in this upcoming NFL season. What better place to be than in beautiful, sunny Tampa Bay with the greatest quarterback of all time.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17809841
News

Buccaneers Fandom Remains Low Despite Tom Brady and Recent Success

By David Harrison7 hours ago
USATSI_18295022
News

Joe Burrow speaks on why Tom Brady retired and then unretired

By Logan Robinson18 hours ago
USATSI_16605794
News

Tom Brady to be executive producer and subject of future Netflix roast show

By Caleb SkinnerMay 18, 2022
USATSI_15204037
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in Explosive Offensive Plays in 2021

By Collin HaalboomMay 18, 2022
757C6C0E-B140-4297-BE07-9CA27C475A5C
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Three of NFL's Best Players Under 25

By David HarrisonMay 18, 2022
USATSI_15544727
News

Buccaneers highest-selling team for upcoming NFL season

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022
9CBFAACF-478B-494F-B8A0-6AC53F2AFEAF
News

Tom Brady has a message for his haters in the media world

By Collin HaalboomMay 17, 2022
USATSI_16964842 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb SkinnerMay 17, 2022