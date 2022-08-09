Skip to main content

Former Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Signs with New York Jets

NFL travel-man and former Bucs’ offensive lineman, Caleb Benenoch, was signed by the New York Jets on Monday.

Former 5th-round draft pick in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, has been signed by the New York Jets due to injuries along their offensive line. The Jets have had numerous issues with injuries along their front line this offseason and perhaps the most glaring is to their starting right tackle, Mekhi Becton.

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill Excited to See Buccaneers

Becton suffered a brutal, season-ending knee injury early this week at training camp and the Jets are in dire need of finding help along the offensive line to help protect second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Benenoch was drafted in the 5th round by the Bucs in 2016 and started earning meaningful game reps during his second season before becoming the full-time starter at the right guard spot in 2018. However, things did not go all so well during his time with Tampa Bay as Benenoch allowed four sacks in five starts in 2017 and 10 sacks in all 16 games he started in 2018.

READ MORE: What are the Buccaneers Doing with Antoine Winfield Jr.?

Since leaving the Buccaneers, Benenoch has become an NFL journeyman playing for a host of teams: Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Lions, Patriots (again), Bills, and Saints. The Jets could look elsewhere to find starters along the line and use Benenoch as an extra body, but that remains to be seen up to this point. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to remain on a roster with a heavily depleted offensive line.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

