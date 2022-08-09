Skip to main content

Tyreek Hill is Excited to Face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Dolphins’ wide receiver said he is antsy to face new competition in Tampa Bay this week after spending the last 10+ days against Xavien Howard.

The Miami Dolphins are slated to make their way up to Tampa Bay for joint practices this week prior to the two facing off in their first preseason game against one another. After 10+ days of seeing the same competition players are ready to see different matchups to see where they are at and work against someone, not on their own team.

Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke on this matter following the team's Saturday training camp practice.

“Yeah, man. I’m really sick of going against ‘X’ (Xavien Howard), man,” Hill said. “He’s been locking me up in practice. I’m really eager to go against somebody else. Somebody that I’ve played twice. I really can’t wait to get to Tampa and I know the guys are very eager to get down there as well to play. Everybody is excited.”

Hill gave major props to his counterpart Xavien Howard on how he has been able to lock down the star wideout. When the Dolphins head to Tampa, Hill again will be tasked with facing a tout secondary, including Tom Brady, which should make things extra fun.

'Cheetah' will most likely be going up against the Bucs' lockdown corner, Carlton Davis, who really began to show strides during the 2021 season. If he is not matched up one-on-one with Davis, expect the Bucs' to focus in on Hill, much like they did when he was on the Kansas City Chiefs, by throwing different looks at him or double teaming. The only problem becomes who will the Bucs' secondary decide to focus their attention most on - Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill?

