Are the Buccaneers Changing Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Position?

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will be entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has already started to build an NFL resume that many players can only hope for. Winfield Jr. came in as a rookie and immediately won a Super Bowl. He followed up his rookie campaign by making the Pro Bowl in his sophomore season.

Now entering his third season, it appears that he will be becoming a more versatile defender in the Buccaneers' secondary.

Early on, during the first week of training camp, Winfield Jr. has been seen playing more snaps from the nickel corner position guarding the slot wide receiver. Since Winfield has been in this position the other safeties joining him on the back side have been mainly Logan Ryan and Mike Edwards. Winfield has not just been relegated to nickel corner spot, however, as he has also seen time at his more natural position back at free safety.

Todd Bowles has gone on record saying he likes his defenses, specifically his secondary, to be a versatile group and has even gone on to say that we will definitely see different looks this upcoming season.

The Bucs have an abundance of pieces they can move around in the secondary from Mike Edwards, Winfield Jr., Logan Ryan, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, and Carlton Davis. All of the aforementioned players can play across the defensive secondary besides perhaps Davis and Murphy-Bunting. Bucs fans should be excited to see different combinations outside of their base sets this upcoming season that should give opposing offenses problems.

