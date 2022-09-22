Former Buccaneers star visiting Baltimore Ravens for second time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few additions and subtractions over the offseason. The Buccaneers elected to switch things up on the defensive line, drafting Logan Hall in the second round and signing veteran Akiem Hicks. That meant the team was moving on from two players who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2020, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh.

The veteran pass-rusher has remained a free agent through the early part of the 2022 season. That sounds like it could change in the near future. Pierre-Paul visited the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week after also meeting with the franchise over the summer. Head coach John Harbaugh said that he's hoping the Ravens sign JPP.

Pierre-Paul spent four seasons in Tampa after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants. Pierre-Paul recorded at least 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the franchise, totaling 140 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles. However, his production fell off in 2021 while he was dealing with a torn rotator cuff and other injuries. He only recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while missing five games.

During Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run two years ago, he recorded 13 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 3 pass deflections over the four games. He came away with three tackles and a pass deflection in the 31-9 victory over Kansas City. Pierre-Paul also won a championship with the Giants in 2011.

The Baltimore Ravens don't have much depth off of the edge after placing outside linebacker Steven Means and inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve earlier this week.

