Skip to main content

Former Buccaneers star visiting Baltimore Ravens for second time

A deal could be completed in the near future with clear interest between the two parties.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few additions and subtractions over the offseason. The Buccaneers elected to switch things up on the defensive line, drafting Logan Hall in the second round and signing veteran Akiem Hicks. That meant the team was moving on from two players who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2020, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh.

READ MORE: Mike Evans ejected after brawl with Saints Marshon Lattimore

The veteran pass-rusher has remained a free agent through the early part of the 2022 season. That sounds like it could change in the near future. Pierre-Paul visited the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week after also meeting with the franchise over the summer. Head coach John Harbaugh said that he's hoping the Ravens sign JPP. 

Pierre-Paul spent four seasons in Tampa after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants. Pierre-Paul recorded at least 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the franchise, totaling 140 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles. However, his production fell off in 2021 while he was dealing with a torn rotator cuff and other injuries. He only recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while missing five games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run two years ago, he recorded 13 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 3 pass deflections over the four games. He came away with three tackles and a pass deflection in the 31-9 victory over Kansas City. Pierre-Paul also won a championship with the Giants in 2011.

The Baltimore Ravens don't have much depth off of the edge after placing outside linebacker Steven Means and inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve earlier this week. 

READ MORE: Buccaneers predicted to trade for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback in 2023

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

bradyobj
News

Buccaneers' Contender for Star Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver

By Caleb Skinner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (6) makes a play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL Season.
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Update: Four Offensive Starters Sit Out Wednesday Practice

By David Harrison
CF6EEA2B-2874-4CE4-9ADA-5FAC0B9E3663
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians Got Letter From NFL About Sideline Behavior Against New Orleans Saints

By David Harrison
USATSI_17165191 (1)
News

Tom Brady is not very happy with suspension of Mike Evans

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18913451
News

BREAKING: Starting Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Injures Foot

By Caleb Skinner
A97779FE-5CC6-4D6A-B473-3E05CE1CA6AA
News

Buccaneers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

By Jon Conahan
BFB5A429-540B-4745-90E3-7D6CA19EB6FC
News

NFL Makes Decision on Mike Evans’ Suspension After Marshon Lattimore Fight

By Jon Conahan
USATSI_17019075
News

Devin White Takes Shot at Former Buccaneer Jameis Winston

By Caleb Skinner