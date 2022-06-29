Skip to main content

Former ESPN host, Michelle Beadle, rips Tom Brady's FOX contract

Former ESPN host, Michelle Beadle, ripped Tom Brady's $375 million FOX broadcasting contract on her podcast.

The former host of ESPN's Get Up! and SportsNation, Michelle Beadle does not believe that Tom Brady merits the $375 million dollar contract he signed to become a broadcast analyst for FOX once he retires.

Beadle now has her own podcast, What Did I Miss?, where she recently sat down with former-ESPN employee, Bob Ley, to discuss her displeasure with the contract that Tom Brady received from FOX.

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady (received) – that is asinine. I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go ‘huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million."

“George Clooney could be naked, juggling, talking about football and I’m still not gonna be like, ‘yup, that was worth $375 million,’” Beadle told Lee. “By the way that was a weird call for Clooney naked, maybe [Chris] Hemsworth, maybe we’re more in Hemsworth territory now.”

Clearly, Beadle is not a fan of the massive contract that Brady is signing. She was bought out of her $5 million contract back in 2019 and has yet to be relevant in mainstream sports media again, so taking anything Beadle says must be done with caution.

Scroll to Continue

She also clearly has not paid attention to Brady's personality ever since he arrived in Tampa Bay. Since arriving to play with the Buccaneers, fans have seen a side of Brady they had never seen before when he was with the New England Patriots.

Brady has been very active on all his social media platforms, from being self-deprecating to launching numerous memes when the topic demands it he has been killing it. Even go back to the Super Bowl boat parade two seasons ago when everyone was able to see Brady act as if he never had to be walked out of the celebration for drinking too much tequila.

Tom Brady not only brings a great personality to the table but also knowledge of the game that not many possess, certainly not Beadle. He is the greatest quarterback of all time and you don't just get that title for no reason. It takes commitment, knowledge, and competitiveness to reach those levels. Brady has succeeded in this with every venture he has touched, this will be no different.

He is more than deserving of the contract he received from FOX. Sorry Michelle, but the 'GOAT' remains supreme.

