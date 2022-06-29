Two veteran cornerbacks in danger of not making Buccaneers' 53-man roster

Despite losing Jordan Whitehead to the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have invested in improving their defensive backfield this offseason. The franchise re-signed rising star Carlton Davis while drafting cornerback Zyon McCollum in the fifth round back in April. The Buccaneers also added two veterans on the free agent market, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal.

With the new additions, there could be a few departures. According to a recent roster projection from ESPN's Jenna Laine, two veteran cornerbacks may be in danger of making the 53-man cut. At this time, Laine is predicting former undrafted defensive back Dee Delaney to make the roster over Ross Cockrell and Rashard Robinson. Logan Ryan provides enough versatility to soak up snaps at nickel if necessary.

"CORNERBACK (5): Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Dee Delaney

Delaney edges out Ross Cockrell and Rashard Robinson for the fifth cornerback spot after a very strong spring. Safety Logan Ryan can back up Murphy-Bunting at nickel."

Cockrell had his ups and downs in 2021 but he was still a contributor for Tampa Bay. He recorded 43 total tackles and seven pass deflections while appearing in all 17 games, starting four contests. Regardless, Cockrell has similar to strengths to a few other players across the defensive backfield like Sean Murphy-Bunting and Ryan.

Robinson spent the majority of his time on the practice squad last season for the Buccaneers. Heading into his seventh year in the NFL, Robinson has already played for four times while trying to find a franchise that fits him longterm. He's probably going to have to continue that search following training camp.

It simply might not be worth keeping either player around after Delaney's strong stint this spring. Delaney recorded 17 tackles, two pass deflections, and his first-career interception with the Buccaneers last year. If he can continue to perform when camp starts, he has a good opportunity to shore up a roster spot.

