Former Super Bowl Winning Bucs Defensive Lineman Joining the Ravens

According to CBS Sports’ NFL insider, Josina Anderson, former Buccaneer veteran defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul, will be joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Jason Pierre-Paul has been a free agent for some time now after not re-signing with Tampa Bay as they were looking to go a different direction.

JPP is a true veteran defensive end and should provide a ton of help on a Ravens’ DL that has suffered some injuries thus far into the 2022 season.

Pierre-Paul spent the majority of his 12-year career as a New York Giant before heading to the Buccaneers in 2018. During his time with the Bucs, JPP produced admirably having helped lead a defensive effort on the way to a Super Bowl victory just two seasons ago.

While with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons, JPP was able to amass 171 tackles (35 TFL), 33 sacks, 8 forced fumbles (3 fumble recoveries) and 2 interceptions. He was able to produce and revive his career after being wrote off during his last days in New York. His production can mainly be attributed to the level of talent he had around him in Tampa Bay, but that still won't take away from the abilities that he has when on the field.

The good thing for JPP is, is that he will join a possible contender in the AFC North that seems wide open at the moment. For the Bucs, they are only guaranteed to see Pierre-Paul once this season when the Ravens head to Tampa during Week 8; the only other chance these two could meet would be Super Bowl LVII.

