While the long-term takeaway from Week 3 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be their 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, the short-term will focus on the fight that took place and the fallout from it.

Former head coach Bruce Arians was involved in a portion of the build-up as he was engaged in a war of words with Saints cornerback, Marshon Lattimore.

A fact some fans have spoken about as deserving official punishment, but something the NFL itself ultimately decided to address in written form with no suspension or fine issued at this time that we're aware of.

"Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a warning letter to Arians and the Buccaneers in the aftermath of Sunday’s incident," reported Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

For those who've missed hearing about it, following a failed third-down attempt by quarterback Tom Brady who was targeting receiver, Scotty Miller, there were words exchanged among the competitors on the field.

Those words eventually led to physical contact, and Evans took it upon himself to separate New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the encounter he was having with Brady and running back Leonard Fournette.

His method for doing so earned him the suspension he's since appealed and we expect to hear more on, Wednesday.

But before Lattimore was engaged with Fournette, Brady, and then Evans, he was yelling back and forth with the Bucs sideline.

Specifically, former head coach, Bruce Arians.

The details of that letter have yet to be revealed, but Florio followed up by quoting a source as saying, “He’ll comply."

