Skip to main content

Greg Olsen doesn't see Tom Brady's career ending until he gets 10 Super Bowls

Hall of Fame TE Greg Olsen says he doesn't see Tom Brady's career-ending until he gets 10 Super Bowls on Adam Schefter's podcast.

Current FOX analyst and future Hall of Famer, Greg Olsen, made an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast and had some interesting takes on when Tom Brady might call it a career and retire.

The drama surrounding Tom Brady's future seems to be never ending since he retired and then un-retired earlier this off-season. Rumors about him possibly joining a different team or retiring after this season have run rampant. Media analysts are trying to get an upper-hand on the decision that now will loom heavy over the NFL until it is made.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's agent thinks his retirement doesn't last long

Greg Olsen's comments that Brady won't retire until he reaches 10 Super Bowls is an extremely hot take all things considered. Brady does currently have 7 Super Bowls to his name, but winning 3 more sounds like a reach considering Brady's age and his want to spend more time with his family and kids before he misses out on their life events.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brady is also about to turn 45 years old and his body is not getting any younger no matter how well he is able to take care of it. The one for sure in all of this is that Brady is playing in 2022 and that offers him the opportunity to win his staggering 8th Super Bowl putting him just two out of reach from ten.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski shares message to Bucs fanbase

So if Olsen is to be right in his statements one would have to believe that Brady secures another this upcoming season, further implanting the idea in his own head that reaching ten is within reach before he reaches 50 years of age. If Brady does not win the Super Bowl this year I highly doubt he will look to get to ten championships even if he does decide to continue his career.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17346005
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding more seats to Raymond James Stadium

By Caleb Skinner6 minutes ago
Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Super Bowl
News

Buccaneers 'Probably Don't Win' Super Bowl After 2019 NFL Re-Draft

By David Harrison10 hours ago
USATSI_17299801
News

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew Rob Gronkowski was retiring

By Dustin Lewis17 hours ago
USATSI_17348116 (1)
News

Rob Gronkowski's agent "would not be surprised" if retirement doesn't last

By Caleb Skinner17 hours ago
1F5FB648-D2D0-4B5A-8069-1726738BDF45
News

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement announcement

By Caleb Skinner19 hours ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers3
News

Where Buccaneers Tom Brady and Russell Gage Rank Among New NFL Combinations

By David Harrison20 hours ago
6BCD93DD-D9A6-41A0-8CF4-8542F70E120F
News

Rob Gronkowski shares message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fanbase

By Caleb Skinner20 hours ago
Capture
News

BREAKING: Rob Gronkowski is retiring from football

By Dustin Lewis21 hours ago