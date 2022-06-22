Greg Olsen doesn't see Tom Brady's career ending until he gets 10 Super Bowls

Current FOX analyst and future Hall of Famer, Greg Olsen, made an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast and had some interesting takes on when Tom Brady might call it a career and retire.

The drama surrounding Tom Brady's future seems to be never ending since he retired and then un-retired earlier this off-season. Rumors about him possibly joining a different team or retiring after this season have run rampant. Media analysts are trying to get an upper-hand on the decision that now will loom heavy over the NFL until it is made.

Greg Olsen's comments that Brady won't retire until he reaches 10 Super Bowls is an extremely hot take all things considered. Brady does currently have 7 Super Bowls to his name, but winning 3 more sounds like a reach considering Brady's age and his want to spend more time with his family and kids before he misses out on their life events.

Brady is also about to turn 45 years old and his body is not getting any younger no matter how well he is able to take care of it. The one for sure in all of this is that Brady is playing in 2022 and that offers him the opportunity to win his staggering 8th Super Bowl putting him just two out of reach from ten.

So if Olsen is to be right in his statements one would have to believe that Brady secures another this upcoming season, further implanting the idea in his own head that reaching ten is within reach before he reaches 50 years of age. If Brady does not win the Super Bowl this year I highly doubt he will look to get to ten championships even if he does decide to continue his career.

