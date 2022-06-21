Skip to main content

Rob Gronkowski shares message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fanbase

Former Buccaneers' tight end Rob Gronkowski took to his Instagram officially announcing his retirement from football and thanking the Buccaneers' organization.

First reported by insider analyst Jordan Schultz, former Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided he will bring his football career to an end. Gronk took to his Instagram page to officially confirm his retirement.

Gronkowski looked back at a paper he wrote in college describing a dream job scenario in which he wrote he wanted to do what he loved in Tampa, FL. That dream eventually came true as he moved on from the New England Patriots to join his friend and teammate Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He acknowledges his relationships with the organization, his teammates, the community and the Bucs' fans on his way to his retirement home.

During his two seasons with the Bucs, Gronk caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. The biggest impact was felt in his first season, helping the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Gronk will always be remembered for his personality and off-field community involvement as much as his on-field play.

Gronkowski will without a doubt be a first ballot Hall of Famer while collecting multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors along with four Super Bowl wins amongst a trove of other accolades.

The Buccaneers' fanbase will surely miss him - from boat parades to Gronk spikes -  but will also be grateful for what he was able to bring to the team and city of Tampa Bay.

