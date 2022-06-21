Rob Gronkowski's agent "would not be surprised" if retirement doesn't last

Shortly after announcing his retirement from the game of football via his Instagram page, Rob Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sent a text to Adam Schefter stating the star tight end may not be completely done.

It is hard to believe that Gronk would retire at this point with Tom Brady coming out of retirement and locking himself in for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, at this point, it is the case. Perhaps the most lethal tight end in NFL history has indeed retired. The question now... will he remain retired?

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski is Retiring

Rosenhaus doesn't put it past Gronkowski to return at some point especially if his longtime teammate and friend Tom Brady comes knocking on his door. He does say this is just his opinion, however, it does seem like a realistic possibility.

Gronk has flirted with retirement before and has even taken time away from the game to figure out what was best for him and his future. It is also well known that later in his career he tended not to be a fan of attending mini/training camps. He always worked on his training and kept in shape so it was always pretty much assumed that he would rejoin the team without losing a step.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Russell Gage Form One NFL's Best New Duos

This past season he suffered the worst injury of his career that caused him to miss multiple weeks. He has even expressed how he doesn't know if he is ready to attack another full NFL season due to how grueling it can be during his time deciding on if he would return to an NFL field this upcoming season.

In typical Brady fashion, he got in on the news, speculating that he is already on the phone calling Gronk.

Right now, Gronk is retired. It will remain to be seen and speculated on if this retirement sticks. Bucs fans have already seen one retirement come undone, could we possibly see another?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook