Jalen Ramsey doesn't name Mike Evans in his top-5 wide receiver list

The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off of a super bowl and the celebration has continued into the offseason.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been getting a ton of publicity over the last few months, deservedly so after earning his first ring. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday, Ramsey was asked to name the top-5 receivers that he matched up with in 2021.

The former Florida State Seminole listed Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and his Rams' teammates, Odell Beckam Jr., and Cooper Kupp in that order.

Does anyone else think that someone might be missing from this list? You know, the homegrown talent from Tampa Bay that took it to Ramsey in the postseason? Mike Evans.

Though the Buccaneers fell to the Rams in overtime, it wasn't due to the effort of Evans. Despite being covered by Ramsey on 69% of his routes according to Next Gen Stats, he recorded eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

88 of those yards came on plays when Ramsey was his primary defender, including a 55-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that helped put Tampa Bay in position to force overtime. At the time, it was also considered Tom Brady's last touchdown pass.

Evans exploded downfield and beat Ramsey deep. A perfect ball from Brady sailed right over Evans' shoulder into his hands, who got a step on Ramsey and easily trotted into the end zone. A dejected Ramsey looked on in disbelief after the play.

The 88 receiving yards for Evans marked the most yards that Ramsey had allowed in a game since 2017. That was back during his second year in the league when then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown recorded 100 yards against him.

What do you think? Did Ramsey overlook Evans just months after being embarrassed by him?

