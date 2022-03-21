Skip to main content

Jameis Winston stays in NFC South with deal to New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston, the former quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston played for Tampa Bay for five years and put up some decent numbers. Winston, with the Buccaneers, had an 86.9 passer rating, 19,737 yards, and 121 touchdowns in 72 games.

Winston has been in New Orleans for two seasons, but he was injured last year and only appeared in seven games. He totaled 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns in his seven games. He has a 9-2 record as the Saints' starting quarterback throughout his time with the team.

With Jameis Winston returning from an ACL injury, it'll be intriguing to see what kind of production he can put up when he returns. Prior to his injury a year ago, he had a fantastic season and is looking to replicate that performance this year.

Winston was a candidate to return to Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers were able to entice Tom Brady out of retirement.

