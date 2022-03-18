Another former teammate of Tom Brady signs with the Buccaneers

The veteran safety was just released by the New York Giants and it didn't take him long to find a new home in Tampa Bay. Logan Ryan is set to join the Buccaneers on a 1-year deal. The specifics of the deal have yet to be figured out until Ryan flies to Tampa early next week.

The news comes just 24 hours after he was released by his former team. This signing is a big deal due to the fact that the Bucs just lost one of their young premiere safeties, Jordan Whitehead, in free agency to the Jets. Originally the thought was that the team would try and address this hole in the defense during April's NFL Draft, however, once Ryan was released it was probably difficult for the front office to pass up a veteran leader, captain and champion in the secondary.

Ryan himself already took to Twitter early this morning to confirm that he is indeed heading to Tampa Bay for the 2022 NFL season. Much like other pieces of this Bucs team, including newly acquired OG Shaq Mason, Logan played with Tom Brady during his days in New England. During their time together they won two Super Bowls.

Depending on the contract, we could still see the Bucs try and make plays with other free agents this offseason. Considering it is a one-year deal, the price tag shouldn't be that high.

Even though the Bucs most likely got their other starting safety with this move, look for them to stay aggressive in the draft when it comes to secondary players.

