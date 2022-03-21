Rob Gronkowski flirting at coming back to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The 32-year-old tight end, Rob Gronkowski, seems to be flirting with the idea of coming back to play with his partner at quarterback, Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay in 2022.

A video shared on Twitter that went viral showed Gronkowski at a barbershop answering the question if he'd return to play for another season with Brady and the Buccaneers. His response is perfect Gronkowski esque joking around with his answer.

"It’s a very good chance. I’ll let (Brady) have a little scare…a couple months without me and then, ya know. He just did it to me for a couple months, I’m gonna do it to him now."

Last Sunday, Brady announced via social media shocking the world that he would be returning for his 22nd season and that he would retuning to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. The tight end and quarterback won a Super Bowl together in 2020 and just may be in agreement to run it back again.

The Bucs' organization made moves quickly to take care of players they wanted to keep to reload instead of rebuild. Chris Godwin, Carlton Davis, and Ryan Jensen all signed back.

Gronkowski is coming off of a 2021 season where he produced 55 passes, six touchdowns, and 802 yards. Will there be a return of the tandem for another season? It seems like there's a good chance...

