Julio Jones Reveals New Buccaneers Jersey Number

Recently added Bucs' wide receiver, Julio Jones, has finally settled on what number he will wear during the 2022 NFL season.

For much of his career, mainly with the Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones has donned the jersey number 11. In his most recent stint with the Tennessee Titans, Jones decided to wear the number 2 in probably his most disappointing season.

This offseason, Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had been seen wearing the number 85 throughout training camp and the preseason leaving up the debate on him he would rock the 85 for the whole season or eventually change before the season kicked off.

With both of his past numbers already owned by current players on the roster, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert (11) and Kyle Trask (2), Julio had to make a decision after final cuts were made. We now longer have to guess as Julio made his announcement via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' social media pages.

Julio Jones has made his decision and will don the #6 jersey for the Buccaneers this year stating, "When they throw it to me, it's 6."

Let's hope that that is the case and Jones can return to the form we saw him play at with the Atlanta Falcons that consistently tore defenses apart - which is something Bucs' fans know all too well.

