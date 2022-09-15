Lamar Jackson's Next Team Odds See Buccaneers as a Top Potential Landing Spot

With the news that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to come to a contract agreement before the first game of the season, many are expecting that Lamar is going to explore other options come the offseason.

Of those teams that are currently listed, one interesting name that is now being mentioned is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Bookie.com, outside of the Baltimore Ravens having the highest odds, the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams that are going to be ones to watch out for during the offseason.

The Buccaneers currently have +750 odds with an implied probability of 11.76% to land the former MVP.

When thinking about this situation and Lamar Jackson coming to Tampa Bay, it certainly does make some sense from a few different standpoints. The Buccaneers are going to have to replace Tom Brady most likely next season as it seems probable that he's going to be retiring after the year is over.

Lamar can come in and be able to play with a ton of elite receivers, which is something that he's never had throughout his career.

Jackson was also born in Pompano Beach, Florida, and has been known to be interested in playing with the Miami Dolphins. If playing with the Miami Dolphins excites him, there's a good chance that throwing to guys like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will also excite him even more in Tampa Bay.

This could be a perfect match for each side and is certainly something to keep an eye on when the star quarterback makes his decision.

