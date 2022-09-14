Multiple Tampa Bay Starters Non-Participants Ahead of Matchup Against Saints

While all the talk coming out of Week 1 was the Dallas Cowboys' loss of quarterback Dak Prescott, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't come away unscathed themselves.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was making his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL last December against the New Orleans Saints.

The same Saints Tampa Bay will face this Sunday in Week 2.

Godwin started the game with a bang, but left it with a limp on what was later revealed to be a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Donovan Smith also left Week 1 with an elbow injury, and neither was at practice to start the week on Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Officially, Godwin and Smith were non-participants, as were quarterback Tom Brady (rest), receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), and cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring).

Limited in Wednesday's practice were receivers Mike Evans (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen).

For the Saints, they left their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons feeling good. All but running back Alvin Kamara, who is reportedly suffering from a rib injury.

"At this point, it’s all wait and see throughout the practice week," Ross Jackson of the Locked On Saints Podcast told me on Wednesday. "Head coach Dennis Allen said in his Monday press conference that he believes Kamara 'is going to be fine'."

When New Orlean's initial injury report of the week was revealed we learned that while Kamara did participate in practice he was limited.

As were running backs Mark Ingram (ankle) and Dwayne Washington (hamstring), defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), safety Marcus Maye (ankle), receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), cornerback Alontae Taylor (hip), offensive linemen Calvin Throckmorton (illness) and Landon Young (hip), and quarterback Jameis Winston (back).

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) was the only player that did not participate in practice for New Orleans on Wednesday.

For the Buccaneers, a regular season win over the Saints in Week 2 would mean much more than starting the year 2-0.

It would be the Bucs' first regular-season win over New Orleans since September 9, 2018, when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-40 win for the guys in pewter.

*This post will be updated daily as new injury updates become available, all leading to Week 2 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints in a clash of undefeated NFC South opponents.

