Skip to main content

NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

The NFL came down with it's findings for the Miami Dolphins' tampering efforts for Tom Brady. Per source, Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not face any punishment from the tampering.

On Tuesday it was announced that the NFL concluded it's investigation of the tampering charges surrounding the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were shown to be in cahoots with current Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady before he joined the team and then also during and after the 2021 season.

The Dolphins were docked a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick. On top of that, their owner was fined and suspended for the actions of the organization. After the report was released, questions on whether or not Tom Brady would face any penalty or punishment began. We now have an answer.

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins punished for impermissible contact with Tom Brady

According to NFL league spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, Brady will not be facing any type of punishment when it comes to the tampering between the Miami Dolphins and himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the outside looking in most would believe both sides would or should receive a punishment, but it seems the NFL saw more wrongdoing on the part of the Dolphins' organization than that of a single player in Brady.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

The news is a sigh of relief for Bucs' fans as they gear up for another run at a Super Bowl for what could be Brady's final season with the team.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_18779467
News

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins punished for impermissible contact with Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner3 hours ago
B39873C2-1B28-40EC-B4AB-15B417C86001
News

Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Much to Say Regarding Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

By Caleb Skinner6 hours ago
2E89BA00-180E-409F-A682-DAF41E01EB83
News

Buccaneers Carlton Davis III Aiming to be 'Most Feared Corner' in NFL

By David Harrison6 hours ago
EED11817-9D19-41DD-B2CB-1B3B05341DB3
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

By Caleb Skinner6 hours ago
12BA4FFD-1734-4EEB-BF58-3815D116E154
News

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Gives Update on Ryan Jensen

By Caleb SkinnerAug 1, 2022 3:53 PM EDT
Jaelon Darden, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Three Players to Watch With Pads Coming On for the Buccaneers

By David HarrisonAug 1, 2022 3:45 PM EDT
230E1701-0A78-48BB-91B5-C6E5B673463B
News

Buccaneers Wide Receiver is Flashing Early in Training Camp

By Caleb SkinnerAug 1, 2022 3:41 PM EDT
23596CC2-B078-4E56-A1F4-4EA1CCC7301E
News

VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

By Logan RobinsonJul 30, 2022 3:46 PM EDT