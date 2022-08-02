Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

In a Bleacher Report article, Doric Sam listed moves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should make following the one-year signing of wide receiver Julio Jones. Among the moves, Sam listed was that the Buccaneers should look to target a trade for current Bears' defensive end Robert Quinn along with signing a veteran offensive guard and trading for current Giants' running back Saquon Barkley.

The 32-year-old appears to be at the top of his game, and he would be squandered while playing for a non-contender. Enter the Buccaneers. Securing a trade for Quinn would give Tampa Bay a formidable edge-rusher who would make an immediate impact. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett led the Bucs with 10 sacks last season, and the team's total of 47 ranked seventh in the league. Adding Quinn to that mix would make Tampa Bay's defense even more dangerous. The Buccaneers also signed Quinn's former Bears defensive line teammate Akiem Hicks last month, so a reunion would likely be welcomed. If Tampa Bay hopes to bolster its pass rush this year, Quinn looks to be a perfect fit.

When it comes to making a trade for either Quinn or Barkley the Buccaneers will need to be careful when it comes to their cap space as they only have $9,429,457 available after the Julio Jones signing, per Over The Cap. Quinn in particular is in the last two seasons of his $70 million deal and is rumored $12.8 million in 2022 so the Buccaneers would need to restructure the deal in order to make things work.

Earlier this offseason, Quinn reportedly wanted out of Chicago according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Quinn also had one heck of a 2021 season - even at the age of 32 - putting up 18.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 49 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He would be a welcome sight to the Tampa Bay defensive line that could use some depth behind the starters.

However, with the recent injury to Bucs' starting center Ryan Jensen, the team could look elsewhere to strengthen the team as a whole. Either way, the idea of Quinn reuniting with his old Bears' teammate Akiem Hicks would be a scary sight for opposing offenses.

