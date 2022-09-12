LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up their 2022 season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. This will be the first game for Todd Bowles as the head coach of the Buccaneers after Bruce Arians stepped down over the offseason. Conversely, Mike McCarthy is entering his third year at the helm in Dallas and guided the franchise to a Wildcard berth last year.

This matchup came down to the wire in 2021 and there's a potential for fireworks yet again with Tom Brady on one sideline and Dak Prescott on the other. The running game will be crucial for each team. Dallas sports a healthy one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The Buccaneers have Leonard Fournette back in the fold and will work in rookie Rachaad White and veteran Giovani Bernard alongside him.

Dallas will be without starting wide receiver Michael Gallup in the contest. The Buccaneers are missing rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum. However, wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, are expected to play which gives Tampa Bay an advantage in the passing attack.

PREGAME:

— Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are both active for the Buccaneers

— Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is listed as inactive. This is a bit of a surprise but Cam Brate has the starting job locked down plus Cade Otton and Ko Kieft can make an impact on special teams. Both rookies will get into the lineup to open the season.

— Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is inactive. Rookie Rachaad White and veteran Giovani Bernard will get more opportunities behind starter Leonard Fournette.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay wins the toss and defers. Dallas will start the game with the ball.

— Cowboys' first possession begins at their own 13-yard line.

— Prescott throws low to tight end Dalton Schultz for eight yards.

— Ekeziel Elliott finds a hole to the left and earns a first down.

— The Buccaneers sniff out a trick play. Second-year linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka makes an eight-yard tackle for loss.

— Prescott sits in the pocket and hits CeeDee Lamb with a dart for a third and long conversion.

— Akiem Hicks brings down Elliott but he still gains enough for a first down. Dallas is driving on the first possession of the game.

— Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern is down. He was assisted by trainers off the field.

— Cornerback Carlton Davis deflects a pass that was thrown over the middle for Lamb.

— Dallas converts on third and 8 again behind a Prescott pass to Noah Brown. Jamel Dean appeared to lose Brown on the play.

— Tampa Bay forces back-to-back incompletions to bring up fourth down. Dallas is bringing out the field goal unit for a 51-yard attempt.

— Brett Maher's kick is right down the middle. The Cowboys lead 3-0 with 9:02 remaining in the opening quarter.

— The Buccaneers will begin their first possession at the 25-yard line following a touchback.

— False start on Cam Brate. 1st and 15.

— Tom Brady throws out to Chris Godwin for a 25-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Welcome back!

— Brady play-fakes and finds Mike Evans for 20 yards and a first down.

— Leonard Fournette hits a hole to the left and bounces off the first defender for a gain of seven.

— DeMarcus Lawrence beats Shaq Magson and brings down Fournette for a loss. Tampa Bay is going to settle for a field goal.

— Ryan Succop connects on a 44-yard field. The Buccaneers tie things up at 3-3 with 5:05 remaining in the first quarter.

— Jake Camarda's kickoff goes for a touchback.

— Elliott fights for some tough yards and it results in a gain of seven.

— False start on Terence Steele. Second and 8.

— Linebacker Lavonte David makes a great read and tips Prescott's pass. It's nearly intercepted by Dean but the defense makes it third and long.

— Hicks brings pressure and forces a bad throw from Prescott. Dallas will punt.

— Jaelon Darden returns the punt for nine yards. Tampa Bay takes over at its own 31.

— Brady hits Evans near the sideline for 19 yards.

— Julio Jones gets his first catch as a Buccaneer for eight yards.

— Fournette gets loose on the left side for 16 yards and takes a few defenders with him.

— The drive stalls in the red zone and Tampa Bay will attempt another field goal.

— Succop is good from 38 yards out. The Buccaneers take their first lead at 6-3 with 1:06 to play in the quarter.

— Dallas is called for holding on the kickoff return. The offense is pushed back to the 10.

— Tampa Bay leads 6-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Dallas has 3rd and 4 from deep in its own territory.

— Lamb is unable to bring in the pass and the Cowboys will punt again.

— Back-to-back runs from Fournette make it third and short.

— Jones takes the end around and picks up a first down.

— Brady hits Jones for 13 yards and a first down.

— Fournette takes a pitch to the left side and gets inside the 15.

— Rachaad White's first carry goes for a slight loss.

— Brady checks down to Godwin to set up 3rd and 5.

— Micah Parsons sacks Brady on third down. Tampa Bay will attempt its third field goal of the half.

— Left tackle Donovan Smith is down with an apparent injury. He walks off under his own power.

— Succop pushes the field goal to the left. The score remains 6-3 with 7:31 until the half.

— Prescott rolls out and hits Lamb for a first down.

— Donovan Smith is headed to the locker room. That's not good news for the Buccaneers.

— Dean makes a tackle to bring up 3rd and 10.

— Pressure gets in Prescott's face and his pass is intercepted by Winfield. Tampa Bay's offense is back in action at the Dallas 23.

— Jones gets another end around and picks up a first down.

— Third and 3 coming up inside the ten.

— Parsons gets to Brady again after beating left tackle Josh Wells, who replaced Donovan Smith. Another possession, another field goal attempt for the Buccaneers.

— Succop rebounds to knock in a 29-yard field goal. Tampa Bay leads 9-3 with 3:25 remaining until the half.

— Otton makes his second tackle on special teams. A false start has Dallas starting the drive at its own 13.

— Prescott runs the option and keeps it for a first down.

— Prescott throws into a tight window and the pass falls incomplete. 3rd and 10 coming up for the Cowboys ahead of the two minute warning.

— Shaq Barrett hits Prescott as he throws and the pass is well short. Brady will get another chance before halftime to score a touchdown.

— Punt goes 53 yards and Tampa Bay takes over at its own 10.

