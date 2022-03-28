Skip to main content

Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, comments on Tom Brady trade rumors.

Last week rumors were swirling that Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins were in cahoots with each other to get the hall of fame QB to South Florida. Speculation was rampant, however, most believed these rumors to be false as Brady has been actively recruiting players to the team he is currently on, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early this morning, during a press conference, newly appointed Miami Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel all but put the rumors of Brady to Miami to rest.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported exactly what McDaniel had to say on the speculative rumors. McDaniel shut down all talk of Brady to Miami with a swift couple of sentences, even addressing the rumors with a trendy phrase, calling them “fake news”.

Both teams seem content heading into next season with their respective quarterbacks. Miami is continuing to add skill players around Tua Tagovailoa and Tampa Bay is doing the same in retaining much of their explosive offense. With the rumors out of the way, both teams can concentrate on utilizing their QBs’ skills to the best of their advantage.

