Mike Evans reacts to Tom Brady coming back to play for Buccaneers

At the end of last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers realized that they were going to need help at the WR position come the 2022 NFL season. They let Antonio Brown go after his tantrum on the field during the Jets game and lost Chris Godwin to a serious knee injury, causing their depth to take a hit and placing young WR's in positions they may not have been ready for. The team has done a great job in re-cooperating that depth as well as adding a legitimate WR3 to their roster in Russell Gage this off-season.

Recently, Chris Godwin spoke on the addition of Gage to the Bucs and his fellow starting receiver Mike Evans reiterated those statements during a charity eSports competition that was raising money for HBCUs. Evans was quoted as saying, "Russ is going to be a nice addition" and "I always liked his game, man. He's got a lot of juice and he competes."

Gage did not receive a lot of touches in college while at LSU, but did contribute in the kick return game. He was drafted late in the 2018 NFL Draft and has increased his production every season he has been in the league. Look for him to have one of his best seasons to date now that he has Godwin and Evans on his team; both of whom demand a ton of attention from opposing defenses.

While playing Fortnite on the eSports platform, Evans talked on a number of subjects from his dislike of flying to his thoughts on Tom Brady un-retiring, to which the star WR said, “I just thought he was trolling me when he texted me. Then he texted me and Chris (Godwin) and I was like, ‘oh s**t, he’s back!”

You can tell he’s excited to have his quarterback back in Tampa Bay.

