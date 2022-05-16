NFL Media Continues to Fuel Rumors Regarding Tom Brady and Miami Dolphins

This is a public service announcement: Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

I think it's time for NFL media members, fans, and keyboard warriors everywhere to accept this fact and get on with their lives.

Whether you like it or not, Tom Brady is the Bucs' quarterback, and that isn't changing anytime soon. At least not until another NFL season has come and gone.

It feels like everyone outside of Tampa is really struggling to come to terms with this concept.

READ MORE: Cowboys star calls out Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, author Kristopher Knox identified 7 Moves We Wish Would Have Happened in 2022 NFL Offseason. In doing so, he brought up the "Tom Brady to Miami" rumor, as one of those moves.

"Those of us who write about football for a living would have had a massive well of content all season long. Brady would be chasing a Super Bowl with a third team, he'd get to play the New England Patriots twice a year and we'd have all sorts of questions to tackle surrounding Miami."

This isn't meant, by any means, to be an inditement on the author of this article, Kristopher Knox. His job is to produce NFL content that generates readers for Bleacher Report, so when considering hypothetical moves that he'd like to have seen happen, a potential trade involving the greatest quarterback of all time makes complete sense. From this vantage point, he offers pretty sound logic as to why the move is one that would have been appealing.

"There's one word to describe why this move would have been entertaining: Chaos. Football fans everywhere would have lost their minds over Brady coming back to both share a stake in the Dolphins and quarterback them on the field."

READ MORE: Did Gronk Drop a Hint?

Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If anything, this Bleacher Report article serves as a reminder of just how much real estate Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have managed to occupy within the head of ProFootballTalk founder, Mike Florio. So why am I bringing him into this? Well, unfortunately, some of his previous commentaries found a way to resurface in this article.

"After Brady became a minority owner, the Dolphins would have indeed acquired the contractual rights to employ Payton from the Saints. Then, the Dolphins would have at some point gotten the rights from the Buccaneers to bring Brady to the roster."

Despite the fact that all of this Brady-to-Miami chatter refuses to go away, I think Bucs fans should channel their frustration, and instead let this never-ending narrative serve as a friendly reminder, that not only did Tom Brady choose to un-retire to play another season in the NFL... but he did so specifically to come back as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And unlike Mike Florio, I'm not afraid to unveil my sources. Which in this case, clearly indicated that Tom Brady's decision to return to the Buccaneers was made due to: "Unfinished business."

If you're looking for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by Collin Haalboom, make sure to check out the Bucs Banter Podcast.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook