Is Rob Gronkowski hinting at retirement in latest post?

Is Gronk insinuating that his return to football is unlikely?

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were surely hoping to have some clarity regarding Rob Gronkowski's status for next season, by now. 

Playful banter, potential hints, and various comments made by Gronk over the past few months have led Bucs fans down a windy road of confusion, frustration and speculation.

Whether it's by choice, because the indications have seemed positive, or just a result of their internal bias, it feels like most Bucs fans have remained optimistic about Gronkowski's intentions to return for one more season in Tampa, without receiving any confirmation from the man himself.

Earlier today, that windy "Gronk Road" took another turn. Unfortunately, this one doesn't appear to be leading towards a destination that Bucs fans wish to arrive at.

It all started with an innocent birthday message to Gronkowski from Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette on his Instagram. 

Fournette and Gronkowski seem to have developed a strong bond over the course of the last two seasons. So whether or not there is any truth to Gronkowski's response to Fournette's Instagram story, or it's just a matter of him being a tease, is up for interpretation.

Regardless, Gronkowski's response isn't one that will inspire confidence in Bucs fans. 

That said, like most of the previous commentary provided by Gronkowski throughout this process, I wouldn't read too much into this comment. Gronk likes to have fun. And although this windy road may have some Bucs fans feeling nauseous, this may just be part of a fun ride for Gronk.

One that will hopefully lead all passengers to a final destination that includes Rob Gronkowski wearing a Buccaneers uniform when Tampa Bay takes the field on September 11th, at 8:20 pm EST vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

