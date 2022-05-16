Cowboys Star Says Team Will Beat Buccaneers in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys drew a rough start to their 2022 NFL Season facing two teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals with Super Bowl appearances in the last two years.

Of course, the Bucs won their Super Bowl, and also defeated the Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Lombardi Trophy

But these facts aren't deterring Cowboys defensive standout Michah Parsons from looking to his team's next contest against Tampa Bay with enthusiasm.

And some bravado.

"Seeing, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati back to back, that was kinda like the first thing that I saw," Parsons said Thursday night on NFL Network. "Bengals in it last year, Super Bowl contender, obviously. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are always Super Bowl contenders. It's a testament to see where our team's at and where we stand at."

The 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the NFL stage with 13 sacks coming from just about any spot on the field you can imagine under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

In fact, Parsons had 2.5 sacks in the first quarter of his rookie year.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette

As impressive as that is he had none against the Buccaneers in Week 1 of 2021, although he did have one hit on quarterback Tom Brady, and his team lost 31-29.

This season, Parsons plans to change all of that.

"Obviously my first year, [playing against] Tom Brady, I was obviously big eyes in seeing Tom," said Parsons. "I'm kinda excited for the rematch. It was a real big nail-biter."

A little more experienced, one year older, and plenty of talent proven on the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

The Cowboys star is not only looking forward to facing Brady - and the Bengals for that matter - but he's planning on his team making a statement.

"I think that's a great start to [play against] those two Super Bowl teams," Parsons said. "[Defeating] Super Bowl-type teams will be big 'W's for the Cowboys."

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something to say about that, and if they weren't already, are surely aware now the target remains squarely on their backs.

