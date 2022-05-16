Skip to main content

Cowboys Star Says Team Will Beat Buccaneers in Week 1

Dallas' star sophomore is looking forward to seeing Tom Brady and the Bucs again, early

The Dallas Cowboys drew a rough start to their 2022 NFL Season facing two teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals with Super Bowl appearances in the last two years. 

Of course, the Bucs won their Super Bowl, and also defeated the Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. 

Tom Brady, Bucs, Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Lombardi Trophy

READ MORE: "Status Quo" for Buccaneers and Rob Gronkowski

But these facts aren't deterring Cowboys defensive standout Michah Parsons from looking to his team's next contest against Tampa Bay with enthusiasm. 

And some bravado.

"Seeing, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati back to back, that was kinda like the first thing that I saw," Parsons said Thursday night on NFL Network. "Bengals in it last year, Super Bowl contender, obviously. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are always Super Bowl contenders. It's a testament to see where our team's at and where we stand at." 

The 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the NFL stage with 13 sacks coming from just about any spot on the field you can imagine under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. 

In fact, Parsons had 2.5 sacks in the first quarter of his rookie year. 

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette

As impressive as that is he had none against the Buccaneers in Week 1 of 2021, although he did have one hit on quarterback Tom Brady, and his team lost 31-29. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, Parsons plans to change all of that.

"Obviously my first year, [playing against] Tom Brady, I was obviously big eyes in seeing Tom," said Parsons. "I'm kinda excited for the rematch. It was a real big nail-biter." 

A little more experienced, one year older, and plenty of talent proven on the field. 

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Carolina Panthers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady

READ MORE: Did Gronk Drop a Hint?

The Cowboys star is not only looking forward to facing Brady - and the Bengals for that matter - but he's planning on his team making a statement. 

"I think that's a great start to [play against] those two Super Bowl teams," Parsons said. "[Defeating] Super Bowl-type teams will be big 'W's for the Cowboys." 

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something to say about that, and if they weren't already, are surely aware now the target remains squarely on their backs. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

EAD83A9C-45C1-41C0-B540-8F7072F55FD4
News

Is Rob Gronkowski hinting at retirement in latest post?

By Collin Haalboom14 hours ago
9461E543-8570-46D6-977C-10096F9052B0
News

Rob Gronkowski's future is still up in the air with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David Harrison22 hours ago
F89CF6C6-813F-473C-BDDC-131E870F2A0E
News

New Orleans Saints signing veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver

By Collin HaalboomMay 13, 2022
A6992FE8-2433-466C-8EB2-01689BA3977A
News

Top five toughest games for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

By Nate GreerMay 13, 2022
USATSI_4273173
News

Sports Club of Tampa Bay to induct former Bucs into Hall of Fame

By Caleb SkinnerMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady Reports for Phase Two of Buccaneers Offseason Program

By David HarrisonMay 13, 2022
USATSI_15551979
News

Ranking Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Five Primetime Games in 2022

By David HarrisonMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17165191
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play on Christmas Day for first time in franchise history

By Dustin LewisMay 12, 2022