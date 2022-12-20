Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady

The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.

With that being said, it seems Brady will have one of two options at the head of his table: retire and jump into the broadcasting life or decide to continue his illustrious career by heading to another team come free agency.

The speculation regarding where Brady will end up next has brought up the GOAT taking his talents to San Francisco to play for his hometown 49ers or heading back to New England to rejoin forces with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Former Colts' punter and current ESPN personality, Pat McAfee, looks outside of the majority and thinks that Brady could and will end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” McAfee said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Tom Brady’s going to Las Vegas next year—is that what everybody’s just assuming? The dead cap for Derek Carr if he gets cut by the Las Vegas Raiders is $5 million. ... I think the writing is on the wall.”

At this point, the Raiders and the Bucs have had lackluster seasons after entering 2022 with highly anticipated goals. The Bucs and Raiders both sit at 6-8, but one is likely to make the playoffs while the other is not. Either way, going to Las Vegas would pair Brady up with longtime Pats' and current Raiders' coach, Josh McDaniels. With the Bucs' offense sputtering after the retirement of Bruce Arians, the relationship between Brady, Leftwich, and Todd Bowles may have reached its end.

Brady wants to compete and doesn't like to lose. A new landscape seems to be on the horizon for TB12, but will it be in Sin City or elsewhere?

