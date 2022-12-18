Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement

Cole Beasley has found a new home after coming out of retirement. The veteran wide receiver initially latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September when he was brought on to help with the Bucs' receiving corp due to injury. Beasley was initially thought to bring in a different skill set from the slot position but didn't last long as he retired from the game of football after just appearing in two games for the Bucs - notching just 4 receptions for 17 yards during that span.

Initially, it was reported that Beasley decided to retire to spend more time with his family after playing in the NFL for 11 years, but following the report, Beasley himself set the record straight that the Bucs had too many weapons to use him in their offense.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers' Offense

Before joining the Buccaneers, Beasley spent his previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills where he averaged 77 receptions for 813 yards with a breakout season in 2020 that earned him Second Team All-Pro honors with 82 catches for 967 yards.

Now, after a brief retirement stint, Beasley will be heading back to Buffalo in the hopes of getting himself a Super Bowl ring.

READ MORE: Is Mike Evans' NFL Record Streak About to End?

Buffalo has plenty of weapons on the outside, but other than Stefon Diggs, they don't necessarily have a go-to, proven commodity at the position. The timing lined up for both sides as the Bills look to make a late push in hopes of making the Super Bowl.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook