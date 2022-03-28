Peyton Manning has one request for Tom Brady following decision to return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady has shocked the world of sports twice this offseason. First, he chose to step away from football following the conclusion of the 2021 season and then he announced a return to the gridiron after a mere 40 days.

In the aftermath of his original decision, Brady was celebrated like the legend he is. Some of the greatest that the game has ever seen were among those to show him respect, including hall of fame quarterback, Peyton Manning. Formerly playing with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Manning and Brady went head to head throughout their respective careers.

In fact, these two faced off seventeen times across the regular season and the playoffs with Brady coming out on top 11-6. With that being said, Manning did best Brady in the postseason, 3-2.

While speaking at an event this past Saturday, Manning shared a few details on the farewell that he gave Brady and a request that he's making to the future hall of fame now that he's back in the game. Check out the video below.

"I want the letter back. You got to read all these nice things...I want the bottle of wine back too."

While this was obviously said in jest, Manning does make a good point. What's the point in Brady holding on to a retirement letter and a bottle of wine if he's still throwing touchdown passes on Sundays? Well, that vino just might already have been finished. At least, that's probably Brady's excuse.

The rivalry between these two is far from over and the banter makes for a storyline moving forward as the country waits on Brady's articulated response. I'm sure it will be riveting enough to push us towards August.

Maybe Manning will join Brady on the field this upcoming season for matchup No. 18.

At this point, anything is possible in this game.

