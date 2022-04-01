Rams' head coach Sean McVay isn't a fan of Tom Brady's return

Las Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stated his disappointment with Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as McVay's return trip to the Super Bowl just got a lot harder.

Sean McVay has recently experienced great success with his new quarterback Matthew Stafford as they led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

When Tom Brady announced his retirement McVay had some serious competition vacated as the Rams expected to play a less dangerous Buccaneer team. To McVay's displeasure, Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers creating a new obstacle on the Rams' journey to a repeat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not just only acquired Tom Brady for another season but they added back a few more stars to continue the winning ways in Tampa. Center Ryan Jenson, Running Back Leonard Fournette, and two star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will all be back to play along with the future first-ballot hall-of-fame quarterback.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reloaded with familiar weapons the Rams will be facing a dangerous opponent once again. As McVay comes to senses about Brady's return, the matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers will be a cant-miss showdown.

