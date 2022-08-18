Todd Bowles Unsure When Tom Brady Will Return to Buccaneers

We are now almost halfway through training camp as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in Nashville running a joint camp with the Tennessee Titans. It’s been a nice competitive battle between both teams as they will face each other in preseason game number two on Saturday night at 7 PM EST.

Although the camp has been going well, the Bucs have been without their star player and leader, Tom Brady. The quarterback hasn’t been with the team going against the Titans and never traveled. Tampa Bay’s head coach Todd Bowles told the media last week that Brady’s break was “scheduled way before training camp.” As camp continues, fans and media continue to ask the question of when the future Hall of Fame quarterback will return to the organization or even if there is a timetable.

Bowles gave an interesting response to one of those questions still not entirely sure when that exact return date will be.

The answer from the head coach makes it seem like there isn't a definite time set for when Brady will come back to practices but Bowles and General manager Jason Licht continue to push that they are not concerned and expect Brady to return fully healthy and ready to compete. We'll continue to keep an eye on this as the Bucs face off against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday in preseason game No. 2.

