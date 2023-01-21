Report: Buccaneers' Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay

According to Ian Rapoport, several of Brady's teammates believe he has played his last game as a Buccaneer.

Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season.

Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed, and debated at great length.

1. After such a challenging year, on and off the field, might Tom Brady decide to continue his playing career elsewhere?

2. Considering he would be be 46-years by the start of next season, maybe retirement is the likeliest option?

3. Or maybe the greatest quarterback of all time has too much pride to leave on such a sour note, and decides to run it back one more time with for the Buccaneers?

There's been plenty of questions, but considering the NFL playoffs are still in full swing, it's no surprise that we haven't received any answers.

After last offseason, when Brady ultimately succumb to the public pressure surrounding his decision early in the process — the same one he faces now — he decided to retire. Upon further thought, however, he realized he wasn't ready to hang them up quite yet, and came out of retirement to return to the Bucs just a few weeks later.

I think it's fair to assume that Tom Brady will take the time required to make a more calculated decision (just once) this time around. To avoid the backlash from the media and fans, if nothing else.

So again, because it's so early in the process, we haven't really heard any concrete information regarding which way Brady is leaning at this point in time. That was until earlier today when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that some of Brady's teammates are under the impression that Brady has played his last game as a Buccaneer.

In the article, Rapoport directly quoted some of Brady's teammates, while keeping their identities anonymous.

"I'd be surprised if he's back." said one.

"He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good." remarked another.

For those who were hoping to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers next season, this is far from ideal. Rapoport also did a good job describing the negative implications that Brady leaving could have on the organization, from both a financial, and positional perspective.

"Either way, the Bucs' situation changes dramatically if Brady opts not to return to Tampa. They'll not only have a new OC, but will incur a $35.1-million cap hit when his contract automatically voids on March 15 -- the second largest cap hit in NFL history if it remains untouched. Plus, they would need a quarterback."

For the Bucs fans who would like to put off a full-fledged rebuild, and instead extend their window of contention — which would require more roster turnover than we've seen in the last few years, a solid draft, and hiring the right OC — I'd like to say that this report doesn't mean much. But the fact is, Ian Rapoport is very plugged in, and wouldn't be reporting this if it didn't happen.

His track record is damn near spotless.

This ultimately supports the fact that these quotes did indeed come from several players within the Bucs' locker room. But even if that's the impression these specific players were under following the team's loss to the Cowboys, that doesn't necessarily mean they're correct.

In the meantime, you can expect to see plenty more reports, stories, and suggestions pointing in different directions related to Brady's offseason decision. It will undoubtedly be the most dominant headline this offseason until his official decision is announced publicly, that is.

