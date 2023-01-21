Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agents Going Into Offseason

Three years ago, the greatest quarterback of all time decided to bring his talents to Tampa Bay and join the Buccaneers. Along with Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa, the Bucs franchise decided they had one choice, and that was to go all-in to make sure Brady and former head coach, Bruce Arians, had everything they needed to go out and win the organization's second-ever Super Bowl and Lombardi Trophy.

The Bucs were able to successfully do that in their first season together in 2020. After cementing themselves as the best team in the NFL, the Bucs once again proved they belonged amongst the NFL's elite in 2021 by winning the NFC South and coming just short of another Super Bowl appearance - losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champions in the Divisional Championship, the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, just a couple of years removed from their Super Bowl victory, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a shell of what they once were and will have to do damage control as a whole host of players are set to become free agents in March. The Buccaneers' current cap situation will also have a large impact on what players will be retained and which ones will not.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert

The biggest shoe to drop out of the Buccaneers' free agency will be the decision that Tom Brady makes. If Brady decides to retire or join another team the direction the Bucs' go will be completely different than if he decides to run it back again in Tampa Bay. Brady's decision will have a major impact as the Bucs will owe Brady about $35 million next season regardless if he plays for them or not.

Gabbert has served as Brady's backup the past few seasons. He hasn't gotten into many games, but he has been serviceable when called upon. He has looked sharp during his preseason play and if Brady is to retire or move on from the Buccaneers, Gabbert could find himself as one of the options Tampa Bay could go with as his replacement.

Skill Positions

WR Julio Jones, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Giovani Bernard, TE Kyle Rudolph

The Buccaneers' skill position group will maintain its core but will lose some contributors from over the past couple of seasons. Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman have made big plays for the Bucs' offense over the past two years, but one of them could be moved to help fill holes in different areas. Julio Jones was brought in this year on a one-year contract, and it appears that he could be thinking about retirement at this stage of his career.

The Bucs' relied mostly on Leonard Fournette and rookie, Rachaad White at the running back position this season. Keyshawn Vaughn is also still on the roster so Giovani Bernard could be the odd man out of the Bucs' backfield unless they decide to cut ties with Vaughn.

The Bucs' tight end room has been interesting since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Entering this season, Cam Brate and Kyle Rudolph were expected to help fill those shoes, but neither of them was able to cement themselves as the guy. Instead, it was rookie tight end, Cade Otton, who showed promise even at his young age. With Rudolph set to be a free agent, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Buccaneers let him walk and explore his options.

Offensive Line

OT Josh Wells, G Aaron Stinnie

Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie have played pivotal backup roles along the Buccaneers' offensive line. After a wild offseason and preseason that saw the departure of Alex Cappa and the serious knee injury to Ryan Jensen, the Bucs had to shift guys around to give Brady the best possible combination of guys. Neither guy is going to be a full-time NFL starter on the offensive line, but getting them on a cheap deal to serve as slightly above-average backups in case of emergency could be the way to go.

Secondary

S Keanu Neal, S Logan Ryan, S Mike Edwards, CB Jamel Dean, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Buccaneers secondary dealt with a lot this season. Throughout the entire season, the secondary was riddled with injuries that caused them to never gel and play as one unit. The safety position will be one the Bucs pay very close attention to this offseason as three safeties are headed toward free agency.

Jamel Dean should be a priority for the Bucs this off-season as he has grown each season he has been with the team. After a strong campaign to start his career, Sean Murphy-Bunting let his starter spot slip and was more of a depth piece this season. The Bucs could let Murphy-Bunting walk this offseason and choose to address the corner issue in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Linebackers

OLB Genard Avery, OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David

The Bucs' linebackers headed for free agency is highlighted by 11-year vet Lavonte David. David has been through the ups and the downs with the Bucs and is a fan favorite. David has stated his intentions are to play his entire career with Tampa Bay, so if the two sides can reach an agreement that would be a huge win for both sides.

Nassib and Nelson have been solid coming off the edge this season. Nassib was brought in just this year as a depth piece for the unit. Nelson has always flown under the radar but has been productive in his own right. Keeping one of these guys would go a long way in being able to keep a guy who can get after the quarterback - especially until Shaq Barrett comes back from his Achilles injury.

Defensive Line

DL Deadrin Senat, DL Pat O'Connor, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL William Gholston, DL Akiem Hicks

For the second offseason in a row, it seems like the Buccaneers will have some work to do when deciding how to put together their defensive line. Losing key pieces in Gholston and Nunez-Roches would be hits to the team's depth at the position. Hicks was acquired last offseason to help fill the hole left by Suh, but unfortunately for him, he missed a large portion of the season due to injury. Once healthy, however, Hicks was able to come on strong late in the season and return to form. It will be imperative for the Bucs to sure up the defensive line this offseason as they struggled to control the line of scrimmage and stop run plays.

