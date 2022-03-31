Skip to main content

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to have co-defensive coordinators in 2022

The Buccaneers aren't wasting any time in finalizing their staff under new head coach Todd Bowles.

Tampa Bay is moving swiftly as the franchise reacts to the news that Bruce Arians has stepped down as head coach of the Buccaneers.

Former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will be taking over as head coach for the Bucs, leaving the team with a hole at defensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport reported that the organization will likely promote inside linebackers coach Larry Foote and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers as co-defensive coordinators.

Foote, a former linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, joined the Bucs staff in 2019 as outside linebackers coach. He was slated to take over inside linebackers this fall. He’s played a huge role in the development of Devin White as well as helping the Bucs defense be one of the best in the league.

Rodgers also joined the staff in 2019 as defensive line coach. His unit has been one of the best in football the past three seasons.

Tampa Bay has acted quickly to adjust its staff in the wake of this breaking news as they push for continuity on the staff for a run to the Super Bowl in 2022. 

Stick with BucsGameday for more to come on this breaking news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

