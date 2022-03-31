Report: Tom Brady knew Bruce Arians was stepping down weeks ago

The NFL world is still trying to steady itself after the late Wednesday evening news out of Tampa Bay that head coach Bruce Arians was stepping down to assume a front-office role. In his place, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was elevated to become the next leader of the franchise.

As reports broke that the Buccaneers' players learned of the news through a text from Arians and that coaches were informed an hour or less from the announcement, there was one member of the team who wasn't shocked. Tom Brady.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Brady was already in the loop with the changes coming to the Buccaneers. He was told about the moves on either the day he unretired or the day after his announcement. That means Brady has known about the news for nearly three weeks. He officially unretired on March 13.

Tampa Bay has been steadfast in its declaration that Brady's decision had no impact on Arians stepping down. Throughout the month of March, rumors have surfaced that have pointed to a potential rift between Brady and Arians. The veteran coach has denied that to be the case and the signs point to him telling the truth.

Brady released a statement on social media shortly after the news on Arians went public. In the release, he thanked Arians for everything that he had done and mentioned that he had played a large role in Brady signing with the Buccaneers.

“Thank you, BA for all that you’ve done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay held a press conference for Arians and Bowles to take questions from the media and to shed further light on how this move unfolded. Brady was spotted in the front row, supporting his former head coach and the new one that he will be working with throughout 2022, and maybe beyond.

The goal was never for Arians to pass off the reins of the team once it was past its peak. He wanted to leave the franchise in prime position to compete for the immediate and long-term future. The Buccaneers won't forget his selflessness and are adding Arians to the Ring of Honor this upcoming season.

