Rich Eisen weighs in on Tom Brady-Bruce Arians rumors

Eisen was the latest in the media to offer his opinion on Bruce Arians stepping down and if Tom Brady was involved.

Since the seemingly abrupt news of Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there has been a lot of discussion on why the decision was made, and the timing of the decision, especially after Tom Brady announced his return just a short time before.

The topic has been on the forefront of sports radio talk shows and podcasts with a focus on the relationship between Arians and Brady. Since last season there’s been a lot of discussion that the relationship was souring and that Arians wouldn’t let Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich run the offense without Arians' input on the game plan.

This past week Rich Eisen, a long-time host of his own radio show and the NFL Network’s draft host, dove into the topic to discuss just how the conspiracy theory of Brady playing a role in Arians' removal doesn’t make sense.

The near ten-minute video makes a lot of sense and has valid points, from the retirement not being needed if Brady wanted Arians gone, to the fact that it just seems out of character for all parties involved.

Make sure to listen to the full video as the rumors start to get put to bed and the Buccaneers prepare for the 2022 season. 

